The MLB is offering a luxury show this season, exciting games like never before despite the fact that the league recently went through a lockout that put the future of the season at risk.

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is unstoppable and teams are showing that they are in better form compared to last season. On April 23, 2022, four MLB teams won with shutouts (they won without allowing runs), but one of those games was the most outstanding of all, the Cubs won 21-0 against the Pirates.

Shutouts are usually records set by pitchers when they don't allow runs to opposing teams, this is known as a shutout. But the same term also applies when an MLB team wins against another team without allowing runs, i.e. 10-0.

It's not easy to stop another team from scoring runs, but with a good pitcher rotation anything is possible. The Cubs have a good pitching rotation with Kyle Hendricks, Wade Miley, Drew Smyly, Justin Steele, among other good arms.

What was the largest shutout in MLB history?

An incredible record was set in the 19th century when the Providence Grays won 28-0 against the Philadelphia Quakers on August 21, 1883. Both teams no longer exist but the record stands as the largest shutout in MLB.

In our lord's time, 21st century, the Cleveland Indians (Guardians today) won against the New York Yankees 22-0 on August 31, 2004. The Cubs fell just two runs short of breaking that record and setting one for that century.

Pitchers also have records as they are the main tool in a shutout, currently Clayton Kershaw is the record holder with 15 shutouts as an active player, but the only pitcher who left an unbreakable record was Walter Johnson with 110 shutouts.