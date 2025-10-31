What’s that necklace Miguel Rojas keeps wearing during the Dodgers’ 2025 World Series run?

Miguel Rojas has not confirmed where he purchased the necklace he has been wearing throughout the 2025 World Series and the regular season. The necklace features blue leaf clovers, and its use has seemingly brought him luck.

These kinds of ‘amulets’, necklaces, wristbands, earrings, etc., are often seen among players during the season, which they continue to wear until the end of the year. Rojas’s contributions against the Blue Jays have been modest since Game 3, but heading into Game 6, he was hitting a .300 average.

There is no information on whether other Dodgers players are wearing the same necklace as Rojas. For instance, Will Smith does not wear any special chain or necklace, while Mookie Betts and others have used various gold chains throughout the season.

How much does a necklace like Rojas’s cost?

The necklace itself is likely quite inexpensive. Rojas probably did not spend more than $20 on the blue clover necklace to wear in the World Series. Prices on Amazon range from $15 to $30. However, Rojas’s piece could be valued at $1,000 or more if the chain holding the clovers contains gold or other precious material.

These types of necklaces are typically worn by women; they were the ones who popularized the trend, but that doesn’t mean Rojas cannot wear it, and the mystery of where the necklace came from persists.

Does Rojas have World Series experience?

Yes, he is a World Series champion. He won a ring last season with the Dodgers. As of now, he has played in just three World Series games with the Dodgers since 2024, but he has appeared in many more postseason games, not only with the Dodgers but also with the Marlins.