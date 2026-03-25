Where to watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees live in the USA: 2026 MLB Opening Day

San Francisco Giants square off with New York Yankees for the 2026 MLB Opening Day. Find out here how to witness the action. Here are comprehensive details on the game’s date, start time, and a range of streaming options available for viewers across the United States.

The 2026 MLB Opening Day schedule brings a marquee matchup as the San Francisco Giants welcome the New York Yankees in a highly anticipated clash. New York enters after a strong 94-68 campaign in 2025, though their postseason run ended in the Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

San Francisco finished at an even 81-81 mark, falling short of a playoff berth, and made a notable change by bringing in Tony Vitello from the University of Tennessee to lead the club in 2026. On the mound, the Yankees will hand the ball to Max Fried, while Logan Webb is scheduled to start for the Giants.

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When will the San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees match be played?

The 2026 MLB Opening Day between San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees will be played this Wednesday, March 25 at 8:05 PM (ET).

Landen Roupp of the San Francisco Giants – Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch San Francisco Giants vs New York Yankees in the USA

This 2026 MLB Opening Day game between San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees will be broadcast in the United States on Netflix.