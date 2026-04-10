Luis Arraez is dominating early with the Giants and the numbers back it up

Luis Arraez is turning heads with his first 13 games for the San Francisco Giants, posting a .320 batting average that leads his teammates. So far, he has collected 16 hits in 50 at-bats and driven in six runs, ranking second on the team in RBIs.

Kylen Mills highlighted Arraez’s strong numbers on X, noting that he also ranks as the fourth-hardest hitter to strike out early this season, with just four strikeouts. That puts him well outside the top 10 in that category, currently led by Matt Wallner of the Minnesota Twins.

Mills added: “8th in MLB in outs above average, which tracks the number of defensive plays made and difficulty,” pointing to Arraez’s impact beyond offense and highlighting his solid work in the infield.

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Arraez showing up across multiple leaderboards

The Giants have plenty of reasons to be pleased with Arraez’s production at the plate. He currently appears in seven top-10 statistical leaderboards, including hits, where he’s tied for ninth with several players, among them Brandon Nimmo.

Luis, the hug should come AFTER the Gatorade bath 😂 pic.twitter.com/jxwtnqkWCw — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 8, 2026

Arraez has yet to hit a home run this season. After hitting eight last year with the San Diego Padres, power isn’t his primary strength. His value comes from consistently producing hits and creating RBI opportunities, which benefits the Giants lineup.

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Over his last four games, Arraez has recorded at least one hit in each, putting together a solid streak while striking out just once in that span. The Giants’ next three series will be key in evaluating how well he continues to produce on the road.