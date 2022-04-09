Apple TV+ is offering a new show called Friday Night Baseball that will be made up of a special group of women. Since Friday, April 8, people have been wondering who this group of women is.

Major League Baseball also has female voices in one of the most used streaming services in the United States. Now fans, men and women, will have female announcers and reporters on Apple TV+ on Fridays in what will be known as Friday Night Baseball.

This is the first time that a streaming service in the country offers team where women have a bigger role compared to other streaming services where the dominant voice is a male announcer.

Apple TV+ new show, Friday Nigth Baseball, began broadcasting on Friday, April 8 with a couple of test games that were well received by fans and Apple users. The Mets at Nationals game and the Astros at the Angels games were scheduled by Apple TV+ as the first two games for Friday Night Baseball.

Who are the women of the Friday Night Baseball show on Apple TV+?

It is a group of six women who, together with other hosts and ex-MLB stars, will carry out the broadcast of the scheduled Friday baseball games offered on Apple TV+. It is a group made up of women who will have different jobs between announcers, reporters and hosts.

Lauren Gardner: She not only works with Baseball but is also part of the NHL Network.

Katie Nolan: Woman with experience in sports, apart from Apple TV she also works for NBC and was the protagonist of a show called Sports? on ESPN.

Hannah Keyser: Until recently, Katie was producing a fun show known as The Bandwagon from her home. She has extensive experience not only in the MLB but in most American sports.

Melanie Newman: Everyone knows Malanie as an incredible announcer, reporter, and baseball specialist.

Brooke Fletcher: This is not the first time that Brooke covers baseball, she had a first experience with Bally Sports covering the Tigers and in the NHL the Red Wings.

Heidi Watney: She has a lot of experience as a sportscaster with NESN and SportsNET.