Who has struggled more to start 2026 for NY Mets: Bo Bichette or Francisco Lindor?

Bo Bichette has been handling third base for the New York Mets as expected, but his production at the plate hasn’t followed. He had already struck out seven times at the time of this piece, part of a slow start that has also affected Francisco Lindor, who went hitless in his first eight at-bats.

Bichette’s struggles go beyond the plate. With just one hit in 11 at-bats, it’s a concerning start for a player who was highly productive with the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, it’s early in the season, and he’s projected to hit around 15 home runs in 2026.

Lindor, meanwhile, had scored three runs during the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, reaching base primarily through walks in the first two games. It’s a similar pattern to his 2025 MLB start, when he struggled early and managed just one RBI across the first three games.

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Bichette and Lindor still carry strong projections

Despite the slow start, Baseball Reference projects solid numbers for both players in 2026. Bichette is projected to hit .288 with 70 RBIs and 146 hits in roughly 507 at-bats, keeping expectations high for his impact this season.

I wonder how rigid the Mets plan to be with Bichette at 3B with Baty on the roster



Too many of these throws are an adventure



Especially when ground ball pitchers McLean or Peterson on the mound it's really no harm to have the better defender out there

pic.twitter.com/kX7YXhwlWH — James Schiano (@James_Schiano) March 28, 2026

Lindor is projected for a .262 average with around 28 home runs, numbers close to his 2025 production (.267 with 31 home runs). He’s also projected to record 147 hits and drive in about 10 more RBIs than Bichette.

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For both players to meet those projections, staying healthy will be key. Lindor played 160 games last season, while Bichette appeared in 139 but still finished strong with a .311 average, one of the reasons the Mets were drawn to him.

What are people saying about Bichette’s struggles?

So far, reactions to Bichette have been mixed. Some criticism has focused on his defense at third base, a position previously handled by Brett Baty, who had been solid there. With a new player at the position, concerns have started to surface.

“I wonder how rigid the Mets plan to be with Bichette at 3B with Baty on the roster. Too many of these throws are an adventure,” wrote James Schiano, pointing out potential issues, especially with ground-ball pitchers like McLean or Peterson on the mound.

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WELCOME TO 2026 FRANCISCO LINDOR‼️



The Mets SS first hit of the season is a triple 😏🔥

pic.twitter.com/6ZAsgrhMUG — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) March 29, 2026

There haven’t been major defensive breakdowns yet, but chemistry remains a concern. Bichette is still adjusting to working with a relatively new first baseman, and the lack of efficiency has been noticeable through the first three games.

“Jorge Polanco and Bo Bichette have looked rough at the corners today. It didn’t cost the Mets a run, but it certainly cost David Peterson a lot of unneeded extra labor,” wrote Laura Albanese, referencing difficult throws from Bichette that extended innings against the Pirates.