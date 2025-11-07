Why Bo Bichette won’t accept the Blue Jays’ qualifying offer

Bo Bichette has officially received a $22.05 million qualifying offer from the Toronto Blue Jays to stay for another season. But as expected, and as Bob Nightengale reported on X, he’s “guaranteed to reject it,” which is something most players routinely do.

Most players turn down the qualifying offer because it limits their long-term earning power. The one-year deal is solid money, but top players like Bo Bichette can secure multi-year contracts that provide both stability and bigger paydays.

Bichette is entering his prime and remains one of the best shortstops in the American League. Even after a slightly down year, teams across MLB would still line up to offer him a longer deal that guarantees his future beyond 2026.

If he rejects the offer, does that mean he doesn’t want to play in Toronto?

Rejecting the qualifying offer doesn’t mean he wants out of Toronto. It simply gives him more control over his next move. The Blue Jays can still negotiate a new contract, but Bichette will likely test the market first to see his true value.

The 2026 season is expected to be a strong one for Bichette, who has dealt with some injury issues recently but is still trusted to bounce back. He hit over .300 again in 2025, collecting 181 hits, his third-highest total since 2022.

Blue Jays want Bichette back

Toronto’s general manager made it clear the team still values Bichette highly and will be in the mix to keep him: “He’s been important. We will be in his market. As it speaks to the timing of the negotiation—or lack thereof—it really comes from the respect of his right to reach free agency.”