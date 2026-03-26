Why Giants fans shook Oracle Park with boos for NY Yankees star Aaron Judge on Opening Day

The New York Yankees dismantled the San Francisco Giants 7-0 to open the season at Oracle Park, but the dominant team performance couldn’t mask a rocky afternoon for the reigning MVP. Aaron Judge, returning to the Bay Area where he was nearly a hometown hero, was met with a relentless wave of derision from the Giants faithful.

The hostility stems from the infamous “Arson Judge” saga of 2022, when a premature report from the New York Post’s Jon Heyman briefly convinced San Francisco fans that the slugger was headed West.

Instead, Judge re-signed with the Pinstripes days later, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of a fanbase that was once certain they’d landed their cornerstone.

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While Judge recently spoke about the “haunting” pressure of maintaining the Yankees legacy, the immediate pressure on Wednesday came from the stands, and it seemingly took a toll.

Oracle Park with a not-so-warm welcome for Aaron Judge 😅 pic.twitter.com/27U3GUYApC — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) March 26, 2026

Boos ring out as Judge sets dubious record

The Giants‘ crowd hasn’t forgotten, nor forgiven, the 2022 free-agency drama. Every time Judge stepped into the box, he was greeted by a thunderous chorus of boos that appeared to disrupt his rhythm at the plate.

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Judge turned in a rare, abysmal stat line, going 0-for-5 with four strikeouts. The performance made history for all the wrong reasons: Judge became the first reigning MVP in MLB history to strike out four times on Opening Day of his follow-up season.

Judge looks to bounce back

Despite the golden sombrero, the Yankees captain has a quick turnaround to silence the critics. New York continues their series in San Francisco on Friday night, giving Judge an immediate opportunity to show the Oracle Park crowd why he took home the hardware last year.

Judge is expected to remain at the top of the lineup for the second leg of the series. He’ll face a stiff challenge in southpaw Robbie Ray, looking to turn the page on a historic Opening Day slump.

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