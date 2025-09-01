Yankees’ 7-game win streak snapped: With Blue Jays and Red Sox on the horizon, what do they need for a playoff spot

The New York Yankees have ample motivation to advance into the next phase of this season. After a series finale loss to the Chicago White Sox, the team is exploring alternatives, faced with a challenging schedule in the final stretch of the regular season. The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays stand as their primary contenders in the race for a postseason berth.

Despite a rocky start in early August, the Yankees have delivered impressive performances in their last seven games, putting them in an advantageous position for the challenges ahead. There remains a possibility of clinching the top spot in the American League East standings.

However, their momentum was halted as a seven-game winning streak was snapped by the Chicago White Sox. As the postseason looms, the Yankees focus on their remaining regular-season opponents. The Blue Jays are their chief challengers for a direct postseason spot, while the Red Sox have emerged as their closest rivals in the Wild Card standings.

As of September 9, the Yankees hold a slim 0.5-game lead over the Red Sox and trail the Blue Jays by 2.5 games. With multiple paths available, the Yankees can secure a postseason spot through the Wild Card or by topping the AL East standings.

What do the Yankees need to secure a direct spot in the postseason?

The New York Yankees have 25 games remaining, including two pivotal series. This weekend, they face the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, where they’ve posted an impressive 41-28 record this season.

If the Yankees maintain their strong home performance, winning at least two out of three games in this series could help them challenge the Blue Jays, who have held their current position for at least two months. However, a favorable outcome for the Blue Jays could spell trouble for the Yankees’ postseason aspirations.

What do the Yankees need to secure a Wild Card spot?

Additionally, a crucial series against the Red Sox in the second weekend of September follows their games against the Blue Jays. Regardless of the outcome, this series is a prime opportunity for the Yankees to solidify at least a Wild Card spot, although facing Boston on the road won’t be easy, considering they failed to secure a win in their last series there.

The Yankees have struggled with a 2-8 record against Boston this season, and a continuation of this trend could prove decisive. Nonetheless, with a new month underway, fans remain optimistic, knowing the Yankees are capable of significant damage when focused.

Yankees’ schedule for the remainder of the regular season

Beyond their matchups against the Blue Jays and Red Sox, the Yankees face other formidable opponents as the regular season winds down. Here’s a closer look at the rest of their schedule:

Sep 2 Yankees @ Houston Astros

Sep 3 Yankees @ Houston Astros

Sep 4 Yankees @ Houston Astros

Sep 5 Yankees – Toronto Blue Jays

Sep 6 Yankees – Toronto Blue Jays

Sep 7 Yankees – Toronto Blue Jays

Sep 9 Yankees – Detroit Tigers

Sep 10 Yankees – Detroit Tigers

Sep 11 Yankees – Detroit Tigers

Sep 12 Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Sep 13 Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Sep 14 Yankees @ Boston Red Sox

Sep 15 Yankees @ Minnesota Twins

Sep 16 Yankees @ Minnesota Twins

Sep 17 Yankees @ Minnesota Twins

Sep 18 Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Sep 19 Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Sep 20 Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Sep 21 Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles

Sep 23 Yankees – Chicago White Sox

Sep 24 Yankees – Chicago White Sox

Sep 25 Yankees – Chicago White Sox

Sep 26 Yankees – Baltimore Orioles

Sep 27 Yankees – Baltimore Orioles

Sep 28 Yankees – Baltimore Orioles

