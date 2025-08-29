2021 NBA champion urges Warriors to remove veteran Curry’s teammate to chase another title

Despite claiming four NBAtitles in the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have recently struggled and are not current favorites for the championship. Many remain confident that the team’s seasoned roster can end this dry spell. However, a 2021 NBA champion suggests that an effective solution might involve the departure of a key teammate of Stephen Curry, which could reinvigorate their title prospects.

“I think they’ve got to get a big with that small ball lineup. I’m a fan of Draymond, but I just don’t think that’s going to hold up anymore. He can’t guard Jokic and all them dudes for a long period of time,” Jeff Teague said, via Club 520 podcast.

Although Draymond Green has consistently ranked among the league’s elite defenders, he often faces challenges when playing center against larger opponents. Jeff contends that the issue is not Green’s talent but his fit with the team’s needs. As the former NBA star considers that the team requires a big man in his position who also possesses the versatility to enhance its defensive strength.

Draymond Green’s performances in recent years have been impeccable, making him a strong counterargument to Jeff Teague’s thoughts. During the 2024-25 season, the 35-year-old veteran delivered his best statistical output in six years. Across 68 games, he averaged 9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, securing a third-place finish in the 2025 DPOY. His consistent excellence underscores his vital role under the guidance of the seasoned head coach.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after a play during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 28, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Golden State Warriors lean on upcoming arrivals to bring consistency

Considering Draymond Green’s 13-year tenure with the Golden State Warriors, his departure seems improbable. His vital role in both the team’s dynamics and the city’s sports culture secures his place in Steve Kerr’s lineup. For that reason, the franchise remains hopeful that upcoming roster additions will provide the stability needed for the 2025-26 season.

see also NBA Rumors: Warriors are expected to sign four players once the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved

While the Golden State Warriors have yet to make official announcements regarding new signings, NBA insider Jake L. Fischer indicates that the team has agreements with De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Al Horford. This strategic move suggests the Warriors are focusing on lineup restructuring rather than navigating the challenging decision of parting ways with Draymond Green, an iconic figure whose departure would not be taken lightly.