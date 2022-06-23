The NBA Draft is the event where future players are seen for the first time. However, many times the champions come from nothing, check out the full list.

The NBA Draft is the place where teams can select the best of best at a young age to build up a powerful team. However, sometimes the prospects don't get selected, but it doesn't mean they aren't good enough. It just means they have to work even harder to make history in the NBA.

There are plenty of teams whom that built their teams based on the draft and ended with a legacy team with multiple NBA Champions. However, there are times where the players just need some guidance to get to the same milestone.

In fact, last year Ben Wallace was inducted to the NBA Hall of Fame as an undrafted player. He was the first undrafted player in the modern era of the NBA Draft who was inducted. Check out the full list of NBA Champions who went undrafted.

NBA champions who went undrafted

The best example of a player who turned around himself after going undrafted is Ben Wallace. In fact, he was 2004 NBA champion, four-time Defensive Player of the Year, four-time All-Star, six-time All-Defense, five-time All-NBA, two-time rebounding champion, one-time blocks champion. This made him the best undrafted player in NBA History without a doubt.

Also, Connie Hawkins has to be in this list because he didn't get drafted because off-court reasons. However, he end up winning the MVP award and the NBA Championship in the 1968 season. The full list below for you to see it.