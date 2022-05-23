Jayson Tatum is one of the Boston Celtics' best players in the postseason. The Celtics' forward currently is playing the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Jayson Tatum has stepped up as the new Boston Celtics big star. Tatum is leading the Celtics to a major final for the second time in the last 3 seasons. Since Tatum was drafted by the Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft, his career has only gone up. In his rookie season, Tatum averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists in nearly 33 minutes of action, he was already a special talent.

Tatum has demonstrated that he can put the Celtics for the NBA title contenion. He is already the player with most points in Celtics Playoff history before the age of 25. Far away from Celtics' legend Larry Bird who pulled up 565 points in his Playoffs run before the 25 year-old landmark.

On the other hand, Kevin Garnett was already a big name in the NBA when he was traded to the Celtics franchise. Alongside Paul Pierce and Ray Allen, the Celtics big three clinched the last NBA Championship that the Celtics organization earned back in 2008.

Jayson Tatum surpassed Kevin Garnett in a new record as a Celtics player

Jayson Tatum is playing his 5th NBA season. He has led the team to a second Eastern Conference finals series in the last 3 seasons. In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the St. Louis-born player is averaging 27 points per game, with 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

Whereas Kevin Garnett is a venerated Celtics' legend. During his 6 seasons with the Celtics, Garnett was named five times an All-Star, won the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award and the NBA Championship both in 2008. He has got his number 5 jersey retired in March 2022.

That is to say, Garnett registered 1,469 points during his path with the Celtics through the NBA Playoffs. On the other side, Tatum surpassed this stat on Monday night against the Miami Heat to pull up 1,486 points in 65th Playoffs game with the Boston Celtics.