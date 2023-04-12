The Pelicans had a winning record during the regular season but fell short of clinching a playoff berth, although they still have one last chance to go far. Check here the scenario.

2023 NBA Playoffs: What happens if Pelicans lose to Thunder in the Play-In?

New Orleans Pelicans fell short in the 10th spot of the Western Conference standings with a record of 42 wins and 40 losses. At least they are inside the Play-In Tournament.

At the end of the regular season the Pelicans had the same record as the Minnesota Timberwolves 42-40, had they won 4-5 more games they would have clinched to the playoff berth.

Williamson, Alvarado, Liddell and Nance Jr will not be available for the Play-In game, although the last on the list, Nance Jr, is questionable against the Thunder.

What happens if the Pelicans lose the Play-In game against the Thunder in 2023?

If the New Orleans Pelicans lose their Play-In Tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder that would be the end of their dreams to play in the 2023 NBA Playoffs first round.

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are the hope for the Pelicans, they are averaging 24.7 PPG and 20.9 PPG respectively.

The Pelicans' record against the Thunder is strong, three wins, but only one of those was at home whileel ultimo juego de la temporada regular contra Thunder fue una derrota en casa 96-110.