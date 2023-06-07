Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finalsbetween the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets is here. Jimmy Butler has managed to lead his team during the entire Playoffs, acquiring once again the nickname of ‘Playoff Jimmy’. However, he doesn’t really like it and has now explained why he believes it is not a valid characterization.

Miami’s run through these Playoffs has been amazing. Despite being the No. 8 seed, the Heat managed to overcome all adversities and arrive to the NBA Finals, where they are facing a tough team like the Nuggets.

The Heat has definitely surprised everybody. Jimmy Butler, the team’s main star, has had some amazing Playoffs, and fans are starting to think that he’s the type of player who only appears in the most significant games.

Jimmy Butler doesn’t really like the nickname of ‘Playoff Jimmy’ and here’s why

Jimmy Butler has been Heat’s biggest star in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. During the regular season, the small forward averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. However, the postseason has been different for him as he’s averaging 27.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

On social media, fans started calling him ‘Playoff Jimmy’, a narrative he doesn’t like at all. Butler has now addressed that nickname and downplayed the matter by saying that he doesn’t only appear in the postseason.

“I’m not a scorer … just because I score a lot of points one game doesn’t make you a scorer. I’m not a volume shooter. I don’t do any of that. … If I pass the ball every possession and we win, I don’t care. If I shoot the ball every possession and we win, I don’t care. This ‘Playoff Jimmy’ narrative is not a thing. I just want to win.” Jimmy Butler told reporters on Tuesday.

The series against the Nuggets is currently tied 1-1, and is now heading to Miami. The Heat will try to take the lead with the home advantage and fly back to Denver to end the NBA Finals on the road.