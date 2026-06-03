2026 NBA Finals: Who are the officials for Game 1 of Spurs vs NY Knicks?

As the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks prepare to open the 2026 NBA Finals, attention isn't only on Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson. The officials chosen for Game 1 could also play a key role.

The 2026 NBA Finals are finally here, with the San Antonio Spurs, led by head coach Mitch Johnson, and the New York Knicks, coached by Mike Brown, set to renew a rivalry that dates back to their memorable championship clash in 1999.

While fans will be focused on stars like French center Victor Wembanyama and American guard Jalen Brunson, another group will play a crucial role in Game 1: the officiating crew tasked with handling basketball’s biggest stage.

The NBA announced its pool of 12 referees selected for the 2026 NBA Finals based on season-long performance evaluations, playoff grades and play-calling accuracy. Veteran officials such as Scott Foster headline the group.

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Who are the referees assigned to Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals?

Scott Foster, James Capers and Sean Wright are the referees assigned to officiate Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks. JB DeRosa will serve as the alternate official for the series opener.

Scott Foster, James Capers, Sean Wright and JB DeRosa (Source: Michael Reaves/Stacy Revere — Getty Images)

The selection places three experienced officials on the floor for one of the most anticipated games of the season. Foster is the most accomplished referee in this year’s Finals pool, making his 19th NBA Finals appearance.

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Capers is working his 14th Finals, while Wright is appearing in his third championship series. The NBA released the assignment on the morning of June 3 and also announced a group of 12 referees eligible to work the 2026 Finals.

Alongside Foster, Capers, and Wright, the pool includes Tony Brothers, Marc Davis, Zach Zarba, Josh Tiven, John Goble, James Williams, Courtney Kirkland, Tyler Ford and first-time Finals official Curtis Blair.

How does the NBA select officials for the Finals?

NBA Finals referees are selected based on season-long performance evaluations and their accuracy throughout the playoffs. The league grades officials after every playoff round, with only the highest-rated referees advancing to later rounds.

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Factors considered include play-calling accuracy, overall game management, referee rankings and evaluations from the league’s Referee Operations department. Officials are reviewed throughout both the regular season and postseason.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell described a Finals assignment as the highest achievement for an NBA official, recognizing the consistency and performance required to reach that stage.

Have the Game 1 referees worked Spurs or Knicks playoff games before?

Yes! All three Game 1 referees have extensive playoff experience and have previously officiated postseason games involving both the Spurs and Knicks.

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While the NBA does not publicly assign referees to specific Finals games until the day of the matchup, Foster, Capers and Wright have collectively worked hundreds of playoff contests across multiple seasons.

Foster, in particular, is one of the most recognizable officials in league history, having officiated dozens of Finals games and numerous playoff series involving franchises from both conferences.

Capers has been a regular presence in postseason basketball for more than a decade, while Wright has steadily climbed the officiating ranks and earned his third Finals assignment in 2026.

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When and where is Game 1 of Spurs vs. Knicks?

Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals will be played on Wednesday, June 3, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 PM ET, with ABC carrying the exclusive national broadcast.

The San Antonio Spurs earned home-court advantage after finishing as the Western Conference’s No. 2 seed and defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in a seven-game Western Conference Finals series.

The New York Knicks reached the Finals by sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals, securing their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

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The matchup marks a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals, when San Antonio defeated NY to win the franchise’s first championship. This year’s series features a new generation of stars with head coaches looking to guide their teams to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.