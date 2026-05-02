Video: 76ers fans crash Celtics postgame show with bold chants

The Philadelphia 76ers fans took their celebration to another level following their massive victory, showing the world exactly how high emotions are running in this rivalry. A group of rowdy supporters famously crashed the Boston Celtics postgame show, drowning out the broadcast with loud, mocking chants.

SM Highlights on X labeled the fans “legendary trolls” after the analysts on set were visibly irritated by the disruption during their live analysis. The “We want Boston” chants served as the ultimate taunt, especially since the 76ers had just finished eliminating the Celtics to secure their spot in the next round.

The chaotic scene quickly went viral, capturing the intense energy of a Philadelphia fanbase that has been waiting decades for this specific moment of postseason redemption. This bold display of confidence sets a fiery tone for the 76ers as they prepare to move forward and face their next challenge in the Eastern Conference.

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Why 76ers fans are celebrating a historic playoff comeback

The 76ers pulled off an improbable 109-100 victory in Game 7 to eliminate the Boston Celtics, sparking a massive celebration among a fanbase that has waited years for this moment. What makes this win special is that Philadelphia trailed 3-1 in the series after the first four games, only to storm back with three consecutive wins to silence the crowd at TD Garden.

76ers fans crashed the Celtics postgame show and started chanting “We want Boston.” The analysts were so pissed.



Legendary trolls 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WPzmk36zi1 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) May 3, 2026

This victory is particularly sweet as it serves as long-awaited revenge for the 76ers, who suffered a painful first-round sweep against Boston in 2020 and a grueling seven-game loss in the 2023 conference semifinals. By advancing, the Sixers have successfully knocked their rivals out of the postseason for the first time since 1982, snapping a frustrating six-series losing streak against the Celtics.

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The excitement is further amplified because the 76ers are making a triumphant return to the playoffs after a miserable 24-58 campaign that saw them miss the 2024-25 NBA postseason entirely. After a decade of being perennial contenders, fans are ecstatic to see the team not only back in the hunt but showing the “warrior mode” necessary to overcome historic deficits.