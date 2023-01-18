Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors face each other on Thursday at TD Garden for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics will face Golden State Warriors at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 348th regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 208 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 139 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 10, 2022, and it ended in a 123-107 win for the Warriors at home in San Francisco. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 19, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in great form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won all of their matches (WWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Golden State Warriors are in bad form, having won two of their last five matches (WLWLL).

The Warriors currently sit in sixth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500. While the Celtics are placed in first place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.733. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1946, and it ended in a 66-54 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Thursday, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT, TNT Web in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors matchup.