The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in a 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season matchup. The Cavaliers want close out their home games with a win, while the Nets want to keep their winning streak for one more match. Here, check out all the detailed information about this NBA game including how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions and odds.If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to watch this matchup.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were in the middle of a good run in a six-game schedule at home. However, their last lost game to the Toronto Raptors stopped that good pace. However, the Cavs will have one more game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to regain the confidence before two games on the road.

On the other side, the Brooklyn Nets have found the perfect pace to win as many games as possible. In fact, their current streak of 8 consecutive wins have set a new season-high for the team managed by Jacque Vaughn. With Kevin Durant as the leader, alongside Kyrie Irving, who is finally focused on basketball, the Nets won over the Golden State Warriors, and the Milwaukee Bucks in the last two games.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 26, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This matchup will be the first meeting between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. As these two sides are Eastern Conference rivals, there will be four games between them through the regular season.

With two amazing winning streaks, both the Cavaliers and the Nets have set a must-watch game a day after the NBA Christmas Games. On the other hand, these two teams played against each other four times last season, with a 1-3 losing record for the Cavaliers, but with Donovan Mitchell this could change.

How to watch or live stream free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets to be played on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the will be available to watch on NBA League Pass, YES, and Bally OH for the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA Regular-Season game. According to BetMGM, the favorites to win this game are the Brooklyn Nets with -360 odds, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have +285 odds to win at home. The Over/Under Line is set to 232.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

