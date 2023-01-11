Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Thursday at FTX Arena for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat will face Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday, January 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 123rd regular-season game. The Miami Heat are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 73 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 49 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 2, 2022, and it ended in a 120-119 win for the Bucks at home in Milwaukee. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, January 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three of their matches (LWLWW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Milwaukee Bucks are also in great form, having won three of their last five matches (WLWWL).

The Bucks currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.650. While the Heat are placed five positions below them, in eighth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.512.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 26, 1988, and it ended in a 103-93 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2022/23 NBA regular-season game between Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Thursday, at the FTX Arena in Miami, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks clash.