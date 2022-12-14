Even though he was considered the odd man out and a prime trade candidate, it now seems like Russell Westbrook has taken his career back from the ground.

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big mistake when they traded for Russell Westbrook. And as much as he wanted to buy in, or as good as a player as he is, it always seem meant to end in a disaster.

Nonetheless, the former MVP has taken his career back from the ground this season. Following a complicated campaign full of off-court controversies, he's embraced a lesser role coming off the bench and is thriving again.

That willingness to take a step back for the team's sake, has shown a more mature side of Russell Westbrook. One that, according to league executives, might as well have saved his career from an imminent end.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook's Resurge Has Saved His Career

"The market next summer for headstrong 34-year-old point guards with diminishing skills who were hell-bent on being a starter isn’t expected to be robust. Westbrook’s willingness to come off the bench, however, changes the calculus.

'This will change how people view him,' says a high-ranking team executive. 'If he’s willing to be a change-of-pace point guard, to play less minutes, to have defensive energy, top-tier teams are going to be interested in him this summer. The Iverson comparisons are fair. Allen could have played three or four more years if he had been willing to come off the bench. He would have had a field day against second units. Westbrook can do the same.'"

Some people thought Westbrook would be out of the league once this deal ran out, predicting a similar end to his career than what happened to Allen Iverson. Now, that doesn't seem likely anymore.

Of course, Westbrook won't make anything close to $47 million again in his career, especially not to come off the bench. But he's still got plenty left in the tank, and it's nice to see that he's playing with joy and passion again.