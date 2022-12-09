Even though he's played quite well as of late, the Los Angeles Lakers could still consider trading Russell Westbrook at some point in the season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have suddenly turned the corner. They look better now than they looked two weeks ago, but it's still evident that their roster is flawed, and their three stars may not be able to coexist on the court.

Once again, that means Russell Westbrook could and should be the odd man out. But as we've already seen by now, there's just no way any other team will absorb his huge contract unless it comes with a future first-round pick attached to it.

With that in mind, Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a win-win deal that would send the former MVP and a 2027 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic in return for Gary Harris, Terrence Ross, RJ Hampton, and Jonathan Isaac.

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Russell Westbrook To Orlando

(via Bleacher Report)

"Gary Harris is the best part of the incoming package, as he masters the three-and-D role that works so well alongside James and Davis. Terrence Ross, meanwhile, can be hit or miss on defense, but he's ignitable on offense. Both Harris and Ross are shooting better than 39 percent from three.

Each could easily handle 20-plus minutes per night for the Lakers. Harris would probably force his way into the closing lineup, too. What could make things really interesting, though, is if one or both of Jonathan Isaac and R.J. Hampton panned out.

(...) Orlando could shoot for the moon with this 2027 first-rounder. James will be long gone from L.A. by then, and Davis might be a Hollywood memory, too. If the Magic could obtain the pick with zero protection, it would instantly become one of the top trade chips around. That's a big enough prize to stomach Russell Westbrook's salary long enough for the two sides to settle on a buyout agreement."

The Lakers would get two outstanding defenders in Isaac and Harris, an offensive catalyst in Ross, and an intriguing player who's still far from his prime in Hampton. Neither of those players are stars, but they'd be a major improvement for their rotation.

Of course, this trade would only make the Lakers marginally better, so the only way this happens is if they feel like they can actually make a late playoff push this season. If not, there's literally no incentive to give up that future first-rounder.