Boston Celtics will visit Philadelphia 76ers for the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Conference semifinal. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It was expected that it would be one of the most even and even series of the fourth conference semifinals and so far it has been. It started with a narrow victory for the Philadelphia 76ers, and then followed by two rather resounding victories for the Boston Celtics to make the series 2-1.

However, the apparent parity could cease to be such if the Massachusetts team wins this Game 4, the 3-1 would already be very difficult to reverse, so the locals, Philadelphia 76ers, must look for a victory that allows them to leave the things 2-2 and stretch the finish at least until Game 6.

When will Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will take place this Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

