Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face each other on Friday at Target Center for Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 3

Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will clash on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA game in the US.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their eighth playoff game. The Minnesota Timberwolves are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in four direct duels to this day, while the Denver Nuggets have celebrated a triumph in three matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 19, 2023, and it ended in a 122-113 win for the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 2 as they now lead 2-0. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 3.

When will Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves be played?

The 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 3 between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will be played on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The third match to be played between Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the First Round of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include Altitude Sports, Bally Sports North, TNT, TNT Web, ESPN.