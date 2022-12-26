On Christmas Day, the NBA had one of most anticipated matchups, the Grizzlies visited the Warriors. It left sparks and it sure is a nice way to start something going. Especially as the trash talk has going back and forth, the turn was for Ja Morant.

When the Christmas Day schedule was released, one of the must-watch matchups of the day was the Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. After trash talks went back and forth on social media between Ja Morant and Draymond Green, the floor was set to be a unique matchup.

Not happy with that, in a recent interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN, Morant said he wasn't worried about any team in the Western Conference, probably the tougher one among the two. In fact, he mentioned the Boston Celtics as the team Morant studies the most.

That probably was taken seriously by Klay Thompson and Draymond Green who took it to the basketball court with many taunts including mocking faces to Grizzlies' players, and a clear shout to Dillion Brooks after a personal foul taken by one side of the Splash Brothers. But Ja backfired after the loss.

NBA News: Ja Morant's bold statement about Klay Thompson trash talk to Dillon Brooks

According to reporter Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Grizzlies likes to talk. The Grizzlies carry a unique swagger and in most contests, they tend to back it up on the court. That's why the team managed by Taylor Jenkins isn't going to change its way of living.

"Morant didn't see Thompson taunt Brooks. He tried to look at it on the Chase Arena videoboard after Thompson picked up the technical foul. When he learned of what Thompson did after the game, Morant called it "typical" for someone to say something when the game is decided." Cole mentioned in his article.

It could by the Grizzlies' 20-12 winning record, or the fact that the Warriors haven't overcome their losing record, but either way this matchup is going to spark everywhere everytime these two sides face each other until the Dubs' Big 3 retire or Ja gets a win over them.