Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will clash at Chase Center in San Francisco in the regular 2022-2023 NBA Season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this NBA game in the US.

This will be their 229th regular-season game. The Houston Rockets are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 126 direct duels to this day, while the Golden State Warriors have celebrated a triumph in 102 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 3, 2022, and it ended in a 120-101 win for the Warriors at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again in the 2022-2023 NBA season.

When will Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The 2022-23 NBA regular season game between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors will be played on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

The match to be played between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in the regular NBA 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include NBA League Pass, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Bay Area.