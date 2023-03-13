Los Angeles Lakers will visit New Orleans Pelicans for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans online free on FuboTV]

It is one of the most interesting duels in the Western Conference. There are currently four teams with the same record of 33-35, all of them occupying positions 9 to 12. That is, at the moment only two of them are in the Play-in zone, despite all having the same balance of victories/ defeats.

That is why the duels that they can star in between them will be of great intensity, and this game is a good example. The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season very low, but little by little they have managed to improve their statistics until they are in the fight for the Play-in. Quite the opposite was the case for the Pelicans, who started out fighting at the top and are now looking to stay with 10th or 9th place.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana will take place this Tuesday, March 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSNO.

