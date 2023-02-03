Milwaukee Bucks will face Miami Heat for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

Miami Heat will visit Milwaukee Bucks in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

A very intense duel will have the Eastern Conference when two of the best teams of the regular season face each other. On one side will be the local Milwaukee Bucks, who with a 35-17 record, thanks to their 6-game winning streak, managed to close the gap with the Boston Celtics to only two victories.

Of course, they want to catch up with the Massachusetts teams, but to do so they must beat a tough rival like the Miami Heat, who have managed to improve their statistics a lot despite the defeat in their last game. At 29-24, they are 6th just one game ahead of the New York Knicks and don't want to let them catch up.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat be played at the Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin this Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: BSSUN.

