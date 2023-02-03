Los Angeles Lakers will visit New Orleans Pelicans for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free.

New Orleans Pelicans will receive Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. In the US, you can enjoy all the action of this game on FuboTV (free trial).

As has happened throughout this season, every time the Lakers manage to get close to the qualifying positions for the Play-in, there is a losing streak that pushes them away again. Now they seem to be closing in again, with two straight wins. Of course, it will be of little use if poor results return again after a winning streak.

They will not have an easy game since their rivals will be the New Orleans Pelicans, a team that until recently was fighting for the first places in the Conference, but now they are 10th with a record of 26-27. In other words, they are direct rivals of the Lakers in the fight for the Play-in.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers be played at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana this Saturday, February 4 at 6:00 PM (ET).

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN2.

