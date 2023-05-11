New York Knicks and Miami Heat face each other again on Friday at Kaseya Center for Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Game 6

New York Knicks and Miami Heat will clash again at Kaseya Center in Miami in Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this NBA Playoffs game in the US.

[Watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their 35th playoff game. The Miami Heat are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 18 direct duels to this day, while the New York Knicks have celebrated a triumph in 16 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on May 10, 2023, and it ended in a 112-103 win for the Knicks at home in Game 5 lowering the lead to 3-2. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again for Game 6.

When will New York Knicks vs Miami Heat be played?

The 2023 NBA Conference Semifinals Game 6 between New York Knicks and Miami Heat will be played on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Kaseya Center in Miami.

New York Knicks vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

The sixth match to be played between New York Knicks and Miami Heat in the Conference Semifinals of the NBA 2023 Playoffs, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) and DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.