Phoenix Suns will visit Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

It is one of the most interesting duels in the Western Conference. Undoubtedly, these two teams are the main candidates to be Conference champions, and the confrontation between the two is a preview of what could happen if they have to face each other in the Playoffs, something that did not happen last season.

The Golden State Warriors are the last champions and they want to remain firm in defending their title despite the fact that at the beginning of the regular season they seemed a bit weak. The Phoenix Suns were the best in the regular phase in 2021/2022 and this year, with Kevin Durant (who will probably be available for Playoffs) as a new player, they want to return to the finals.

When will Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Monday, March 13 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ESPN.

