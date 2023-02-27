Portland Trail Blazers will visit Golden State Warriors for the 2022/23 NBA regular season. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Golden State Warriors will host Portland Trail Blazers in a 2022/23 NBA regular season game. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

An interesting duel will take place in the Conference when these two teams face each other, both fighting for different goals. In the case of the Portland Trail Blazers, they are only one victory away from the New Orleans Pelicans in the fight for the Playoff positions.

The goal of the Oregon franchise is to be at least in the Play-in. In the case of the Golden State Warriors, they currently occupy Play'-in positions, but they seek to be among the 6 qualified directly to the Playoffs. They are only one victory away from the Dallas Mavericks, so they will look to win to match them.

When will Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors be played?

The game for the 2022/23 NBA regular season between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors will be played at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California this Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Golden State Warriors

This 2022/2023 NBA regular season game between Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BA.

