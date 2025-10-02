Al Horford addresses retirement rumors and reveals the reason of his decision to join the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors prepare for a fresh start this season with several new additions and a roster that is already generating plenty of buzz. One of their most intriguing signings is veteran Al Horford, who had to wait until just days before the NBA season to officially join the team.

Horford has decided to put retirement on hold and signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Warriors. During the team’s press conference, the veteran big man addressed the media about his decision to delay retirement and explained why playing alongside Stephen Curry is an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, even though he entered the league two years earlier than Curry.

“Not at all, I knew I wanted to keep playing,” Horford said when asked if retirement was a serious consideration. Reports during free agency suggested he was torn between retirement and Golden State, but Horford made it clear there was never any real doubt in his mind.

“It’s a great opportunity to compete and to win at a high level. When I think about the Warriors, I think about Steph, Draymond, Steve Kerr, and seeing Jimmy Butler here and what he did in that second half of the season last year after the trade and how they’re playing. For me, if there was one place that I was going to leave for, it was this.”

Al Horford during a Boston Celtics game.

Why did Horford choose the Warriors?

Many believed Horford would end his career in Boston, where he was widely beloved and had built a lasting legacy. But the veteran revealed why joining the Warriors felt like the right move at this stage of his career.

“Like I said earlier, it wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Boston, but if there was a place, it was this one. And, it happened, and I happened to get this opportunity. So, I jumped at it,” Horford said. He also shared why teaming up with Stephen Curry carries a special meaning for him.

“I’m excited. I’m excited just to, you know, be able to be on the floor with him and not have to chase him around and try to contest him and all that. So, the fact that we’re on the same side is special for me, and I’m really going to try to take advantage and, you know, learn from him as much as I can.”

Horford’s true partnership

While Horford will share the floor with Curry, his strongest partnership may be with Draymond Green. The two veterans bring toughness, defensive intensity, and years of NBA playoff experience — a combination that could make Golden State’s frontcourt intimidating for any opponent. Horford acknowledged that dynamic.

“He sees the game in a very incredible way, and I’m just going to, you know, follow suit and really lean on him and lean on Draymond, to kind of show me the way,” Horford said.

The former All-Star and NBA champion spent most of his career with the Hawks and Celtics before finally winning his first title in 2024. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc, proving he still has plenty to offer as he embarks on this new chapter in Golden State.