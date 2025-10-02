Trending topics:
NBA

Al Horford addresses retirement rumors and reveals the reason of his decision to join the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ new veteran Al Horford revealed the truth about his retirement rumors and explained his decision to join the franchise ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

By Emilio Abad

Al Horford of the Golden State Warriors.
© Maddie Meyer / Getty ImagesAl Horford of the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors prepare for a fresh start this season with several new additions and a roster that is already generating plenty of buzz. One of their most intriguing signings is veteran Al Horford, who had to wait until just days before the NBA season to officially join the team.

Horford has decided to put retirement on hold and signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Warriors. During the team’s press conference, the veteran big man addressed the media about his decision to delay retirement and explained why playing alongside Stephen Curry is an opportunity he couldn’t turn down, even though he entered the league two years earlier than Curry.

“Not at all, I knew I wanted to keep playing,” Horford said when asked if retirement was a serious consideration. Reports during free agency suggested he was torn between retirement and Golden State, but Horford made it clear there was never any real doubt in his mind.

Advertisement

It’s a great opportunity to compete and to win at a high level. When I think about the Warriors, I think about Steph, Draymond, Steve Kerr, and seeing Jimmy Butler here and what he did in that second half of the season last year after the trade and how they’re playing. For me, if there was one place that I was going to leave for, it was this.”

Al Horford in 2025

Al Horford during a Boston Celtics game.

Advertisement

Why did Horford choose the Warriors?

Many believed Horford would end his career in Boston, where he was widely beloved and had built a lasting legacy. But the veteran revealed why joining the Warriors felt like the right move at this stage of his career.

Seth Curry to join brother Stephen at Warriors: What other relatives play together in the NBA apart from LeBron and Bronny?

see also

Seth Curry to join brother Stephen at Warriors: What other relatives play together in the NBA apart from LeBron and Bronny?

“Like I said earlier, it wasn’t an easy decision for me to leave Boston, but if there was a place, it was this one. And, it happened, and I happened to get this opportunity. So, I jumped at it,” Horford said. He also shared why teaming up with Stephen Curry carries a special meaning for him.

Advertisement

“I’m excited. I’m excited just to, you know, be able to be on the floor with him and not have to chase him around and try to contest him and all that. So, the fact that we’re on the same side is special for me, and I’m really going to try to take advantage and, you know, learn from him as much as I can.”

Horford’s true partnership

While Horford will share the floor with Curry, his strongest partnership may be with Draymond Green. The two veterans bring toughness, defensive intensity, and years of NBA playoff experience — a combination that could make Golden State’s frontcourt intimidating for any opponent. Horford acknowledged that dynamic.

Advertisement

“He sees the game in a very incredible way, and I’m just going to, you know, follow suit and really lean on him and lean on Draymond, to kind of show me the way,” Horford said.

Warriors bring back Jonathan Kuminga: Golden State’s updated depth chart and projected starting five

see also

Warriors bring back Jonathan Kuminga: Golden State’s updated depth chart and projected starting five

The former All-Star and NBA champion spent most of his career with the Hawks and Celtics before finally winning his first title in 2024. Last season, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc, proving he still has plenty to offer as he embarks on this new chapter in Golden State.

Advertisement
emilio abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Steve Kerr speaks out on Jonathan Kuminga’s potential return to the Warriors roster
NBA

Steve Kerr speaks out on Jonathan Kuminga’s potential return to the Warriors roster

Warriors bring back Jonathan Kuminga: Golden State’s updated depth chart and projected starting five
NBA

Warriors bring back Jonathan Kuminga: Golden State’s updated depth chart and projected starting five

Stephen Curry breaks silence on Kuminga’s contract drama with the Warriors
NBA

Stephen Curry breaks silence on Kuminga’s contract drama with the Warriors

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes a major statement on the awards he wants to win
NBA

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards makes a major statement on the awards he wants to win

Better Collective Logo