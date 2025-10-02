Are Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid playing today in Knicks vs 76ers NBA preseason opener?

The NBA is just days away from tipping off, but fans are already getting a taste of early action with the preseason opener. The New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers square off in Abu Dhabi, a neutral setting that offers a first glimpse of how both teams and their stars are shaping up. Naturally, the big question on everyone’s mind is whether Jalen Brunson and Joel Embiid will be available.

The Knicks enter as clear favorites for this matchup and potentially the frontrunners in the Eastern Conference. Last season, they reached the conference finals, capitalizing on injuries to other contenders and riding a wave of momentum. Still, they nearly fell to the Indiana Pacers, a reminder of how narrow the margins are in playoff basketball. Now they return with hunger for revenge.

Meanwhile, the 76ers will look to erase the bad taste of last NBA season, when they failed to reach the playoffs. A mix of poor roster management and constant injuries derailed their campaign, leaving the franchise under heavy scrutiny heading into 2025–26. This preseason offers a small chance to reset and regain confidence.

Will Jalen Brunson suit up for Knicks vs 76ers?

All signs point to Jalen Brunson being available against Philadelphia. He is not listed on the team’s injury report and has been spotted with the Knicks in Abu Dhabi. Getting early minutes alongside Karl-Anthony Towns could be crucial in building rhythm before the regular season begins.

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks.

Brunson himself has said there are no setbacks. Fully healed from a late-season ankle injury, he emphasized his ability to create his own shot and compete at a high level. The only scenario in which he does not play would be a decision by him or the coaching staff to avoid unnecessary risk.

The 29-year-old guard, who averaged 26 points, a career-high 7.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 65 games last season, said he spent the summer focused on injury prevention. “I just try to make sure I have my best foot forward and do what I can to ensure I’m putting my body in the best position to withstand a long season,” Brunson told USA TODAY Sports. “I tried not to put that (injury concern) in my mind at all—there are too many things that are unpredictable.”

Will Joel Embiid play for the 76ers vs Knicks?

On the other hand, Joel Embiid will not be available. He appears on the 76ers’ injury report with a lingering knee issue, the aftermath of surgery he underwent in April. Embiid has said his focus is on a full recovery, though he has not provided a timetable for his return.

The 76ers’ situation is troubling, with the roster resembling more of a hospital ward than a contender. Alongside Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are also sidelined, while rookie Jared McCain suffered another injury setback in practice. The list goes on, raising concerns about Philadelphia’s ability to start the season at full strength.

