Steve Kerr speaks out on Jonathan Kuminga’s potential return to the Warriors roster

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are intensifying preparations for the upcoming season, and fresh reports suggest that Jonathan Kuminga is poised to re-sign with the team for an additional two years. Addressing this topic, Kerr conveyed a message to the media ahead of the preseason matchups, expressing optimism about the contract negotiations.

“I’ve been in ongoing discussions with Mike [Dunleavy] to stay abreast of the situation, and he feels optimistic, anticipating a resolution within the coming days. So that’s the expectation,” Kerr commented regarding Kuminga‘s potential deal with the Warriors.

Furthermore, Kerr addressed Kuminga’s situation, underscoring that such contractual negotiations are commonplace. “We’ve navigated through far more significant negotiations than this, this isn’t a major ordeal. It’s just business as usual,” Kerr remarked on the ongoing discussions concerning Kuminga’s contract.

Despite the player’s ambitions of becoming a pivotal figure within the team, it appears Kuminga is likely to return as a sixth man. With seasoned players like Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green on the roster, Kuminga has the potential to be strategically deployed by Kerr during critical moments in the regular season.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball down.

Kerr steers clear of questions about Kuminga’s role

While Kerr addressed Kuminga’s contract situation, he tactfully sidestepped inquiries about Kuminga’s projected role next season and his aspirations to be a centerpiece in a franchise, as he has previously expressed desires for more significant involvement in the team dynamic.

“I’ll tackle those questions once Kuminga officially re-signs with the Warriors,” Kerr stated, addressing the speculation surrounding their relationship and Kuminga’s status as a hot topic during the offseason and his future in the NBA.

Kerr’s insights on the potential lineup for next season

The Warriors’ head coach discussed potential lineups for the coming season, considering various roster configurations to formulate a strategic plan aimed at capturing the championship title.

“Should we opt to start with a traditional big or maintain last year’s setup with Draymond at the 5, Moses, and BP in the backcourt? That configuration was exceedingly successful. We could replicate that approach without committing Draymond to heavy minutes at center,” remarked Kerr, highlighting the strategic considerations for the team’s configuration.

