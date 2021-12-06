NBA veteran Andre Iguodala explained the difference between the Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors. Check out what he said about the team's culture.

Multiple NBA teams take pride in their culture. It's not just about winning games or putting together a competitive team, it's how the players embrace the city and the mindset that comes from within the organization. And the Miami Heat is an example of that.

Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra have built a tough, competitive culture in South Beach. With Jimmy Butler now leading the way, the Heat want to do things their own way, embracing that underdog mentality regardless of who they're playing against.

That's one of the things that Andre Iguodala took with him in his return to the Golden State Warriors, as he recently said when comparing both organizations throughout his time with them.

Andre Iguodala Says He Saw Weakness In The Warriors' 'Hippy' Culture

(Transcript via Heavy)

“Our (Warriors) environment is a little more relaxed. It’s got some hippy vibes to it, go at your own pace, go as you please. Miami is kind of like, straight and narrow, everybody in formation. I could see weaknesses in both. Because both had a lot of success—Pat Riley is probably one of the most successful players/coaches/GMs in NBA history. He’s done it at every level. We had success here, and I saw some flaws here.”

“It’s kind of like who you are, you know, you’re so brash and you’re competitive and you have that fire, that’s the Heat culture,” Iguodala continued to elaborate. “I was able to appreciate that even more. I was like, ‘Damn, the Draymonds are even more valuable than I thought,’ and I saw that up close every day.”

“Being in those two places, I tried to step back and appreciate the value in both sides. When I was there, I saw some things we did with the Warriors that I could bring to some of the players to the team—some guys might not be as mentally strong at a young age, nudge them and get them to open up a little bit.”

Iguodala sure knows one thing or two about the Warriors organization, as he helped them win three NBA Championships in five trips to the NBA Finals. Maybe, his return was exactly what they need to get over the hump again.