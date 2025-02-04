Anthony Davis breaks silence after the blockbuster trade between Mavericks and Lakers

The NBA world was left in awe after the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers orchestrated one of the biggest trades in recent memory. The blockbuster deal saw Luka Doncic head to Los Angeles to join LeBron James, while Anthony Davis made his way to Dallas to team up with Kyrie Irving.

Speaking after the Mavericks’ afternoon practice, Davis opened up about the trade that shook the league. The former Lakers star admitted he was blindsided by the news and shared his initial reaction.

“I was shocked,” Davis revealed, via WFAA. “I was actually at home about to watch a movie with my wife and got the phone call. So I had no idea. I just sent the team a text about congratulations on the win against the Knicks, a big win”.

“Obviously, it was shocking just because I didn’t know, but after the shock factor wore off, then I know it’s time to get to Dallas, get to the physical, see the doctors, and then get ready to get back to get on the floor with these guys,” Davis added.

Anthony Davis and Jason Kidd during Mavericks’ practice. (Dallas Mavericks official X account)

Davis excited to play alongside Kyrie Irving

Now leaving LeBron James and the Lakers behind, Davis looks forward to joining forces with Kyrie Irving. He revealed that the two had discussed the possibility of teaming up as far back as 2018 when Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans and Irving was playing for the Boston Celtics.

“I’m very excited. Me and him talked about this I think in 2018 when I asked for a trade from New Orleans. He was in Boston at the time. He ended up leaving and going to Brooklyn,” Davis explained. “But we have wanted to play alongside each other for a very long time. Now we have an opportunity to do so”.

Davis waives $6 million trade bonus

In a move that underscores his commitment to the Mavericks, Davis decided to waive his $6 million trade bonus, allowing Dallas more financial flexibility to strengthen its roster.

“Trying to help the team,” Davis said. “Obviously, you always want to get better, and losing a monumental piece like Luka … it’s a lot, right? So I’m just trying to do my part and help Nico [Harrison] and the organization on how we can continuously get better”.

