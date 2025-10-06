Are Cooper Flagg and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight in Mavs vs OKC NBA preseason game?

The Oklahoma City Thunder have asserted themselves as a formidable force in the NBA‘s current landscape. After a lengthy hiatus, they returned in style with a decisive 135-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Now, the team shifts its focus to an upcoming clash against the Dallas Mavericks. Fans are eagerly monitoring the conditions of Cooper Flagg and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ahead of the upcoming matchup.

Even if the Thunder did not make any moves during the offseason, head coach Mark Daigneault managed to keep his star-studded roster intact and secured key contract renewals, positioning them as top contenders once again. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks made bold changes to their roster, blending youth and experience in an effort to climb the league standings after a disappointing season.

Looking ahead to the game, the Thunder might once again miss their cornerstone, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Although healthy, the 27-year-old star is being strategically rested by the franchise in preparation for the 2025 NBA season. In his place, the team will rely on Aaron Wiggins, Ousmane Dieng, and Jaylin Williams to lead the offense, just as they did in the previous game.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to make a statement in their NBA preseason opener against the Thunder. Head coach Jason Kidd will tap into the talents of rising star Cooper Flag, who impressed during the Summer League. While Flag’s participation is eagerly anticipated, the team will carefully manage his minutes and starting status, underscoring their commitment to his long-term development.

P.J. Washington #25 of the Dallas Mavericks attempts to dribble the ball past Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder and Mavs manage additional injuries before NBA preseason game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is not the only absence for the Oklahoma City Thunder in their NBA preseason matchup. Seven crucial players will miss the game, with a mix of strategic decisions and injuries affecting the lineup. Mark Daigneault has opted to rest Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, and Isaiah Hartenstein, while injuries sideline Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell, Kenrich Williams, and Thomas Sorber, highlighting the challenges faced by the team.

Similarly, the Dallas Mavericks approach today’s contest with notable absences of their own. Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, and Brandon Williams will be sidelined due to injury concerns. Nonetheless, head coach Jason Kidd remains optimistic, relying on the talents of D’Angelo Russell, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis to provide a competitive edge and maintain team momentum despite the roster gaps.