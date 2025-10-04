Klay Thompson shares what the Dallas Mavericks need to improve to compete for a NBA championship

The Dallas Mavericks have their key pieces in place to compete in the upcoming NBA season, and one of them is Klay Thompson. The veteran sharpshooter needs to return to his top form to strengthen the team, though there are other areas that require attention as well.

Thompson wants the Mavericks to reinvent their playstyle this season. With a new-look roster and both Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis still working their way back, Thompson told The Athletic that Dallas must focus on ball movement, off-ball cutting, and defensive intensity to remain competitive in the West.

“We have different personnel than we did last season,” Thompson said. “We have to play a different style. We have to play to our strengths. That is cutting off the ball, playing through our big men. We understand it can be a different player’s night every night. We don’t know who is going to lead the team in scoring. It’s obviously Kyrie and A.D. But until those guys are in the lineup consistently, it’s going to be someone else’s turn every night.”

Klay Thompson is already a legend, but his quest for greatness is far from over. He came to the Mavericks to win, and he believes that defensive discipline will be the key to unlocking the team’s full potential.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks drives the ball.

The key to championship contention

Thompson emphasized that there are very specific elements that help a team become a champion in the NBA, including maintaining a roster filled with two-way players. This approach was also a reason why Nico Harrison brought Anthony Davis to Dallas.

“There’s no reason we can’t be the highest-rated defensive team in the NBA,” Thompson said. “In my experience, what helps to win is having a roster full of two-way players. We have that.”

With Luka Doncic, the plan was simple: let him work and stay out of the way. While this approach helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals in 2024, the team eventually decided to reset and start fresh after losing faith in the old vision.

Now, with a revamped roster, the franchise is feeling pressure to perform, and that includes the players. Thompson and the Mavericks are aware of the high standards they must meet if they hope to make a deep playoff run and contend for a championship.

