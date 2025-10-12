Are Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Nikola Jokic playing tonight in Clippers vs Nuggets NBA preseason game?

The Denver Nuggets are gearing up for their third NBA preseason game as they continue testing new players who could be key contributors this season. On the other side, the Los Angeles Clippers are set for their preseason debut, looking to start strong and build momentum for a better campaign. Fans are eager to see the top stars in action, including Nikola Jokic, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.

For the Clippers, this matchup carries extra motivation. It’s their first preseason game and it happens to be against the same opponent that eliminated them from last season’s NBA playoffs. That series turned out to be a thriller, showcasing both teams at a high level before Denver ultimately advanced with a 4-3 series win.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have already played two preseason games, falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the opener before bouncing back with a win over the Toronto Raptors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nuggets appear to be near full strength heading into Sunday’s matchup, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, while the Clippers might rest a few key players to manage workloads early in the preseason.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

Are Kawhi Leonard and James Harden playing for Clippers vs Nuggets?

The Clippers have a couple of injury concerns heading into Sunday, and it looks like fans may have to wait a bit longer to see one of their new All-Stars make his preseason debut. Beyond those injuries, though, supporters can still expect to see big names like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Chris Paul get some time on the floor against Denver’s stars. Leonard, Harden, and Ivica Zubac all played at least 16 minutes in their last appearance against the Lions.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James addresses what his mindset was like during his rookie season with the Cavaliers

Bradley Beal remains the most notable name on the Clippers’ injury report, as the three-time All-Star will miss his second straight game. Bogdan Bogdanovic is also sidelined after leaving the first preseason matchup against the Lions with back soreness and not returning.

Advertisement

Is Nikola Jokic playing for Nuggets vs Clippers?

The Nuggets have no major injuries heading into Sunday night’s contest, giving head coach David Adelman the option to rotate the full roster. That likely means Nikola Jokic will see at least some minutes in the game. There’s more good news for Denver as well—after missing the previous preseason matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Aaron Gordon practiced Friday and has been cleared to play against the Clippers.