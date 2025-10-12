Are LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing in Lakers vs Warriors NBA preseason game today, Oct. 12?

Two of the NBA‘s elite, LeBron James and Stephen Curry, consistently captivate audiences whenever the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors meet, be it in the regular season or during the high-stakes playoffs.

Anticipation is high among fans as the Lakers and Warriors prepare for a preseason clash today, with hopes to witness both superstars on the court. Meanwhile, the head coaches are focused on finalizing their rosters to ensure a strong start to the upcoming NBA season.

Despite the Lakers‘ rocky 0-2 start in preseason play, the Warriors’ perfect 2-0 record may signal positive momentum heading into a season shaped by significant offseason trades across the league.

While Luka Doncic headlines the Lakers’ lineup, Jonathan Kuminga emerges as a potential game-changer for the Warriors, supported by other pivotal players such as Jimmy Butler and Al Horford.

Will LeBron and Curry suit up for Lakers vs. Warriors today?

Both LeBron James and Stephen Curry will sit out today’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors preseason duel. James is managing a persistent sciatica issue, while Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has elected to rest Curry.

Kerr’s strategic decision also sidelines Al Horford, Jimmy Butler, and Moses Moody, shifting the spotlight to other roster players as they compete against a Lakers team potentially led by Doncic, who is poised to be a linchpin in the forthcoming season.

This scenario fuels excitement among fan bases eager to gauge the team’s prospects for the next season. As veterans Curry and LeBron take a backseat, supporters look forward to the younger talent showcasing their skills in preparation for the challenges ahead.