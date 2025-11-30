Trending topics:
Shedeur Sanders draws 7-word reaction from LeBron James with great play in Browns vs 49ers

After Shedeur Sanders made a great play in the Cleveland Browns game vs San Francisco 49ers, none other than LeBron James reacted to it.

By Bruno Milano

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a battle against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders made an incredible play and NBA superstar LeBron James reacted to it.

On his X profile, LeBron James said, “Helluva read and pass 12! Keep going!” While LeBron is a basketball player, he is an avid fan of football and even played tight end as a young prospect. He is now rooting for Shedeur Sanders to beat the 49ers and establish himself as the QB1 of James’ hometown team.

This is a developing story…

Tweet placeholder
Better Collective Logo