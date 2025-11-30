Shedeur Sanders draws 7-word reaction from LeBron James with great play in Browns vs 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a battle against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders made an incredible play and NBA superstar LeBron James reacted to it.
On his X profile, LeBron James said, “Helluva read and pass 12! Keep going!” While LeBron is a basketball player, he is an avid fan of football and even played tight end as a young prospect. He is now rooting for Shedeur Sanders to beat the 49ers and establish himself as the QB1 of James’ hometown team.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.