Shedeur Sanders draws 7-word reaction from LeBron James with great play in Browns vs 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are in the middle of a battle against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders made an incredible play and NBA superstar LeBron James reacted to it.

On his X profile, LeBron James said, “Helluva read and pass 12! Keep going!” While LeBron is a basketball player, he is an avid fan of football and even played tight end as a young prospect. He is now rooting for Shedeur Sanders to beat the 49ers and establish himself as the QB1 of James’ hometown team.

This is a developing story…

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement