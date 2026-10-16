Are Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic playing today, Oct. 16, in Lakers vs Nuggets for 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to host the Denver Nuggets in a preseason matchup today, featuring a marquee showdown between international superstars Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

With the 2026–27 NBA season right around the corner, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are putting the final touches on their preseason tune-ups. Both teams are set to cap off their exhibition slates tonight before turning their attention to season openers against the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, and marquee superstars Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are slated to suit up from the opening tip.

Doncic and Jokic are both expected to be on the floor at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tonight’s matchup serves as a crucial final dress rehearsal for both star-studded rosters ahead of next week’s official opening night.

On one side, Doncic steps into his new role as the focal point in Los Angeles, taking the reins for a Lakers team entering a new era following LeBron James’ departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, a move James has already called a refreshing fresh start in Philly.

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On the other side, Jokic enters another campaign as the anchor in Denver, tasked with leading a re-tooled Nuggets squad determined to bounce back and reclaim its spot atop the Western Conference after adding key contributors DeMar DeRozan and Cam Whitmore to the rotation.

Shared obsession 🔒 pic.twitter.com/RKtqhJR4nA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 16, 2026

Predicted lineups for tonight’s game between the Lakers and Nuggets

While the Lakers had a relatively quiet offseason on the transaction wire, the Nuggets are expected to showcase their newest additions alongside their returning core. Here are the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

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Los Angeles Lakers PG: Luka Doncic SG: Austin Reaves SF: Quentin Grimes / Ziaire Williams PF: Jake LaRavia / Rui Hachimura C: Walker Kessler



Denver Nuggets PG: Jamal Murray SG: Christian Braun SF: Cameron Johnson PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic



With the stage set for an intriguing Western Conference preseason clash, as Doncic and Jokic are expected to be on the floor, the Lakers and Nuggets will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

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Key takeaways