Are Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard playing tonight in Warriors vs Clippers NBA preseason game?

With only four days left before the start of the new NBA season, teams are wrapping up their preseason schedules. In that context, the Golden State Warriors will face the Los Angeles Clippers tonight, and many fans are wondering whether Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard will take the court.

The Warriors have enjoyed a strong preseason so far, holding a 3–1 record. Curry has appeared in just two games, both against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the first, he posted 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 16 minutes of action. He then shined in the second matchup, leading the Warriors to a 118–111 victory.

Head coach Steve Kerr increased Curry’s workload in that game, keeping the four-time NBA champion on the floor for 27 minutes. The two-time MVP responded with 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists in an impressive performance.

On the Clippers’ side, the Los Angeles franchise has played only two preseason games so far, splitting results with one win and one loss. Star forward Kawhi Leonard featured in both contests, recording 17 points, two rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during a loss to the Denver Nuggets, and following that up with 15 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes in a win over the Sacramento Kings.

Kawhi Leonard during Clippers’ preseason game against the Kings. (Getty Images)

Will Curry and Leonard play tonight?

Warriors head coach said earlier in the preseason that he planned to gradually ramp up Curry’s minutes heading into opening night. After playing 16 and then 27 minutes in his two previous outings, Curry is expected to start and see action tonight against the Clippers in the team’s preseason finale.

One player who will not suit up is Jimmy Butler, who’s dealing with a minor ankle injury sustained during practice. Kerr confirmed Butler will sit out but should be ready for the regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for the Clippers, The Athletic’s Law Murray reported that head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed both Kawhi Leonard and James Harden will rest tonight, focusing instead on being fully ready for their season opener against the Utah Jazz.