Stephen Curry finally addresses Jonathan Kuminga drama after Warriors preseason game

The Golden State Warriors excelled in their NBA preseason debut despite minimal roster changes. Steve Kerr’s team secured a 111-103 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, with Moses Moody spearheading the offensive efforts. Stephen Curry also shone, showcasing his skill, even if it was not his standout scoring night. After the game, the veteran addressed the Jonathan Kuminga’s drama by offering an unexpected compliment.

“I mean, that stuff is part of the business. When he showed up Thursday, it was business as usual—just come in, play, give effort, continue to try to get better. I’m not going to overanalyze every minute he’s out there. It’s not good for anybody. It’s just: can we win, and can he be a part of that, no matter how it looks? So, excited for him to get his legs underneath him and keep building,” Stephen Curry said at the press conference.

Amidst tense contractual discussions, Jonathan Kuminga chose not to inflame the situation with statements, displaying maturity at just 23 years old. He redirected his focus towards preparing for the upcoming season, determined to showcase his exceptional skills. With the dominance of veterans like Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, earning a starting role is a formidable challenge.

After signing a two-year contract with the Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga saw nearly 15 minutes of action the recent preseason game. Fans anticipated a dynamic performance reminiscent of his standout 2025 NBA postseason. However, the 23-year-old star posted a modest stat line with only 5 points, alongside 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Despite this, he is still chasing his competitive rhythm, and his potential to surprise remains strong as the season approaches.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors speaks with head coach Steve Kerr.

Can Jonathan Kuminga secure his spot in the Warriors’ rotation in the upcoming season?

In his first three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga played over 65 games each year, highlighting his potential as a future cornerstone for the team. However, head coach Steve Kerr cut his playing time in the most recent season, casting doubt on his future role. Despite this setback, Kuminga’s contract extension reignite optimism among fans, suggesting he may soon reclaim a more prominent role.

As of today, Jonathan Kuminga finds himself outside the starting lineup for the Warriors, with stalwarts like Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry leading the charge. However, Kuminga, at just 22, stands out as one of the organization’s most promising talents, sharing that potential spotlight with Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski. This promising potential suggests that he might earn increased playing time as the season progresses to solidify his role for the future.