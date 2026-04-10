LeBron James gets real on facing Nuggets, Rockets or Timberwolves in first round of 2026 NBA playoffs without Luka Doncic

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are entering the final stretch of the regular season with their playoff positioning still undecided. With two games remaining, they need to win both to secure the No. 4 seed and home-court advantage in the first round.

Falling to No. 5 would still keep them in the same matchup range, but the difference in hosting Game 1, and potentially a Game 7, could be significant, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. James was asked about the importance of finishing fourth instead of fifth, but he downplayed the distinction while emphasizing the team’s present focus.

“It’s hard to say because all we can do is focus on the present. What the future holds, we have no idea and obviously the past is the past. What we can focus on is how we continue to get better and better each and every day. Everyone has to be available and everyone has to be ready to go. It’s hard to think about the future. It’s too hard to do when you got to live in the moment as much as you can.”

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Why the No. 4 seed could matter for the Lakers

Even with that approach, the standings still shape the potential path. The Lakers are widely projected to face the Rockets in the first round, a matchup that could be more manageable compared to other scenarios. Houston’s physicality presents challenges, but it may still be preferable given Los Angeles’ recent history against certain Western Conference contenders.

A matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves would bring renewed concerns given past battles with Anthony Edwards and the problems his scoring bursts have created for Los Angeles. Meanwhile, sliding further down the bracket would raise the possibility of facing Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, a far more daunting scenario.

Will Luka Doncic play for the Lakers in the playoffs?

The Lakers’ situation is further complicated by health uncertainty. Without clarity on the availability of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, securing home-court advantage becomes even more valuable. Playing at home early in the series could help Los Angeles manage rotations and ease the burden on role players stepping into larger responsibilities.

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Ultimately, James’ comments reflect a team trying to stay grounded while the stakes rise. The Lakers still control their path, and two wins would likely secure the No. 4 seed and a first-round meeting with Houston. Whether shorthanded or at full strength, the difference between hosting and traveling could play a meaningful role in how far they advance.