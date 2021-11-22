Boston Celtics play against Houston Rockets for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at TD Garden in Boston on November 22, 2021 at 7:40 PM (ET). A must win game. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Boston Celtics have good numbers in the last four games, they won three of those games, the most recent victory was against Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105. The last two wins are part of a round of home games against four games.

Houston Rockets are in their worst moment of the last 5 years, the franchise is suffering with a single win and fifteen losses. The most recent loss was against the New York Knicks 99-106 and the only win of the season was at home against the Thunder 124-91.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021.

Time: 7:40 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:40 PM

CT: 6:40 PM

MT: 5:40 PM

PT: 4:40 PM

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Storylines

Boston Celtics have positive numbers from winning three of the last four games, they won against the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-92 on the road and two games at home against the Los Angeles Lakers 130-108 and the Thunder 111-105. The only loss of the last three games was against the Atlanta Hawks 99-110. But the Celtics' record is even better in the last 10 games with 7 wins and only three losses. Boston Celtics are scoring an average of 108.3 points per game, and the defense allows 106.4 points.

The Houston Rockets opened the 2021 regular season with a 106-124 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After that loss the Rockets won the first game of the season and it was expected that they would win more games, but they did not. The Rockets, since October 24, have lost 13 games in a row. The Houston Rockets are scoring an average of 100.8 points per game and the team's defense allows 111.6 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBCSports Boston, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets: Predictions And Odds

Boston Celtics are favorites for this game with -12 points to cover and -800 moneyline at FanDuel, they can take advantage of the bad time of the visitors to win another game. Houston Rockets are underdogs with +12 ATS and +560 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Boston Celtics -12.



FanDuel Boston Celtics -12 / -800 Totals TBA Houston Rockets +12 / +560

* Odds via FanDuel.