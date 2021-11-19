Boston Celtics play against Oklahoma City Thunder for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at TD Garden in Boston on November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Time to win a game. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Boston Celtics continue to suffer with a negative record since the beginning of the regular season, they are in a sorry situation. The most recent game for the Celtics was a 99-110 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on the road.

Oklahoma City Thunder won two of the last four games, all of those games at home, the last game of that series at home was a win against the Houston Rockets 101-89. They are in a similar situation as the Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

The last three games for the Celtics were an on the road round with two losses and one win, the first game of that round was a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers 89-91 in a double series, but then the Celtics won the second of that series by 98-92. And the last of those three games on the road was a recent loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics begin a four-game home series, but their home record is negative with two wins and three losses. The Celtics are scoring an average of 106.7 points per game, the defense allowing up to 106.4 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder, the young team, won four consecutive games during the first 12 days of November. That was the first winning streak for the Thunder this season. In a recent home game series, the Thunder won the first game against the Kings 105-103, and the last against the Houston Rockets 101-89, but they lost two in a row against the Nets 96-120 and the Heat 90-103. Oklahoma City Thunder are scoring an average of 98.8 points per game as the second worst offense in the league, the defense allowing 105.9 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Oklahoma, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions And Odds

Boston Celtics are slightly favorites at home, they have a chance to win against the visitors’ weak offense. Oklahoma City Thunder are underdogs with a negative record on the road, they won the most recent game on the road against the Pelicans 108-100. The best pick for this NBA game is: OKC (ATS TBA)



FanDuel Boston Celtics TBA Totals TBA Oklahoma City Thunder TBA

* Odds via FanDuel.