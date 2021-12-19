Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will face each other this Monday, December 20, at the TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, and how to watch it live in the US.

Both franchises arrive with the same win / loss record: 15-15, which allows them to occupy the 7th and 8th positions in the Eastern Conference. If the regular season ends today, they should play the Play-in and it is for this reason that this game is important: whichever of the two that wins will catch up with the Charlotte Hornets in 6th position, the last one that allows direct passage to the postseason without playing Play-in.

On the home side, in their last 10 games their balance is 5-5. All 5 losses were against West teams, while of the 5 wins, 4 were before East teams. It seems the Celtics feel better playingagainst their own Conference teams. And precisely, this Monday they face a conference rival. The 76ers, after beating the Warriors 102-93, have had 3 consecutive defeats. They will go in search of the victories first against the Pelicans and then against the Celtics to surpass the Hornets at the top of the standings.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 20, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Storylines

It will be the second game of these two franchises in this 2021/22 NBA regular season. The first one was just about two weeks ago, on December 1. In that match it was a tight victory for the Boston Celtics by 88-87 with a great performance (he scored 26 points) of the one with the best scoring percentage in the Celtics, Jayson Tatum.

The game will undoubtedly be very interesting since both teams are very even, they seek similar objectives and the last game between them was very close. If the Celtics win, they will match the Hornets' line with a 16-15 record, while if the 76ers win (and if they beat the Pelicans as well) they will overtake the Charlotte franchise.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: predictions

Bookmarkers haven't given a favorite yet, although they most likely will in the next few hours. It is not really easy to decide on one of the two since both are teams with a similar level. Although it is possible that, because of what was the last game between them and added to the fact that they play in the TD Garden, the Celtics have the favoritism, although surely by very little.

