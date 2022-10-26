The match between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks will open up the action of the 2022-2023 NBA Season on Thursday night. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Barclays Center for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Both the Nets and the Mavs have to rebuild as quickly as possible to start a winning record. Here, you will find out how to watch or live stream free this game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free Trial) to live stream this game free.

The Brooklyn Nets need to improve their playing style in order to win more games. In fact, under Steve Nash's management, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have got all the offensive relevance for the team, as there isn't a second unit that keeps the score for the Nets.

On the other side, the Dallas Mavericks have all the game passing throughLuka Doncic without any backup plan. As a nice surprise Christian Wood, who has performed above the expectations. However, when he's not in a good night, the Mavericks' offensive power isn't good enough to win games.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brooklyn Nets will face Dallas Mavericks two times in the 2022-2023 NBA season as both teams are only inter-conference rivals. In fact, last season each team picked up a win on the road at each other's arena.

The last time these two sides clashed, Luka Doncic pulled up 37 points, with 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. Alongside Spencer Dinwiddie who registered 22 points with 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Mavericks. While, Kevin Durant pulled up 23 points, with 10 assists and 6 rebounds for the Nets.

How to watch or live stream free Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks in the US

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular season game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks to be played on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at the Barclays Center in the city of Brooklyn, New York will be available to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial) as well as NBA TV in the US.

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for this 2022-2023 NBA regular season game. According to BetMGM, the favorite to win this game are the Dallas Mavericks with -125 odds, while the Brooklyn Nets have +105 odds to win on the road. The Over/Under Line is set to 228.5 points with -110 odds for this must-watch game of the 2022-2023 NBA Season.

