Brooklyn Nets will face Detroit Pistons at the Barclays Center this Tuesday, March 29. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The Nets come from losing a key game against the Charlotte Hornets that left them in the ninth position of the standings, so if everything ends like this, they should play against the 10th (and win) and then defeat the loser of the game between the 7th and 8th in order to be in the next Playoffs. There are few games left to play, but the difference with the teams classified for the Playoffs is not that great and the Nets dream of being among the best 6 and not playing the Play-in.

In the case of the Detroit Pistons, no longer able to access the Playoffs (although in reality their goal was never to fight to be a postseason team), they can now take advantage of these last games to prepare the team and have a better performance next season with the help of the 2022 draft.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Arena, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons will play this Tuesday, March 29 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center will be the fourth between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were all victories for Nets on October 31, November 5 and December 12 by 117-91, 96-90 and 116-104, respectively.

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons to be played this Tuesday, March 29, at the Barclays Arena, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on: YES, Bally Sports DET.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Brooklyn Nets vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that the chosen ones will be the Nets, who are still fighting to be in the Playoffs, and not the Pistons, who are a tanking team.